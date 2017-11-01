Getting involved in rotary club

NEWBERRY — Lorraine Angelino, assistant Regional Rotary Foundation coordinator 2015-2018, spoke with the Rotary Club of Newberry on the importance of the Rotary Club Foundation and how to get involved locally and globally.

“Some people may say ‘why are you going out internationally’ and if you’ve ever been international, it’s pretty powerful when you get to see it in person. If you are making any contribution to the foundation, some of your dollars are staying local, but you’re part of that international as well,” Angelino said.

Angelino added that going on site internationally can change a Rotarian’s life.

“My first trip to Honduras I was a brand new Rotarian, I didn’t really know what rotary was about. In a week, I was not just a club member, I was a Rotarian. I saw things that just amazed me and the people were so thankful for everything that we did for them. Think local, but also think globally when you think about what you’re doing with the foundation,” Angelino said.

Angelino wanted to hear from her fellow Rotarians and what they wanted to know about the foundation. Mayor Foster Senn asked Angelino about Group Study Exchanges, when a group would come over and visit the clubs telling about their country and where they have lived.

“What we have now are Vocational Training Teams and the only difference there is they actually go over and do something. We found a lot of these exchanges were more cultural exchanges and we found it was better utilized if our money actually went over to do something,” Angelino said. “We’ll send over a team that will actually train people how to keep their water clean. Sometimes we send over fire and safety where they teach them in their village. We’re still doing something similar, the only difference is that it has a vocational background to it. It’s not just non-Rotarians going back and forth.”

Other business:

• Dec. 8 is the Children’s Christmas Party at 1 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Rotarians were encouraged to sign up to be a child’s buddy or to bake cookies.

• Scott Cain updated Rotarians on the Golf Cart Fundraiser. The drawing will be held on Dec. 21.

• The Coat Drive that the Rotary Club is helping the Newberry Young Professionals and Newberry Literacy Council with is going well, and will run through Nov. 17.

• The Rotary Club of Newberry presented a check for $12,000 to the Newberry County Disability and Special Needs Board for expansion of the picnic shelter and PRIDE Park.

