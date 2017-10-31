Trucast expands operations

NEWBERRY — Trucast LLC, a manufacturer of components for automotive engines and power generation, will be expanding its Newberry operations, investing $3 million and creating 10 new jobs during the next few years.

Part of the United Kingdom-headquartered Doncasters Group, Trucast was the first industry in Newberry County Industrial Park, launching its operations in 1996. The company supplies high-profile auto manufacturers such as Borg Warner, Cummins and Honeywell and ships its locally-made product worldwide.

Chris Pritchard, managing director of the Doncasters Turbocharger Components Division, has longstanding ties to the Newberry facility, relocating to South Carolina in 1996 with his family from Derby in the United Kingdom, to manage the building and opening of the new plant.

“I was on the original team that chose Newberry County more than 20 years ago, and we have never regretted that decision. This investment is a sign of the continued confidence Doncasters has in the facility we have here in Newberry and gives us the means to better serve our customers, strengthening our future in this community,” Pritchard said.

“Our strong relationship with the community and our committed local workforce have been key factors in the long-term success of Trucast.”

Henry H. Livingston,III, chairman of Newberry County Council, said he takes a special pride in local expansions.

“The new announcements get all the attention, but when an established company like Trucast decides to expand, I take that as a vote of confidence in our community and our workforce,” Livingston said. “We welcome this continued investment, and we’re delighted Trucast chose us once again.”

“We congratulate the team at Trucast and our partners in Newberry County on this latest success. The

company’s dedication to manufacturing in Newberry County is truly appreciated, and we are excited to see them

continue to grow,” said Mike Brenan, chairman of the Central SC Alliance.

The announcement was made today.

