Stopping domestic violence

NEWBERRY — Domestic violence is known as one of the largest cases that goes unreported by victims. The month of October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is observed to raise awareness for those who know someone that has been a victim of domestic violence or who have experienced it themselves.

Sheriff Lee Foster said domestic violence cases, or domestics in general, are around the top five of most called and even dangerous situations that the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responds to.

“When law enforcement gets involved it’s usually gotten to a stage where the family doesn’t think they can handle it themselves, Foster said. “We participate and have signed on to the recommendations of which were former Gov. Nikki Haley’s Domestic Violence Task Force as to how we investigate it and the steps we take.”

He added that if upon leaving a scene there are concerns of a situation escalating to violence, proper steps are taken to seek shelter for the victim — whether it is with a family member — or through Sistercare, a non-profit organization based out of Columbia that provides shelter to victims of domestic violence and serves as a place for separation from the person committing the act of violence or abuse.

“Sistercare is a place where victims can get assistance and make plans of what their next step might be,” Foster said.

Foster said in Newberry County there were a total of 461 domestic calls with 80 resulting in arrest.

Within the City of Newberry, so far there have been a total of 30 domestic violence calls, with 46 being reported last year.

Niele Andrews, victim advocate for the City of Newberry Police Department said order protections along with escorts to family, municipal or circuit court can be offered to someone that has been a victim of domestic violence.

“Here, we offer transportation to a shelter if they need one. We can also, if it’s an emergency, South Carolina Victims Assistance Network (SCVAN) has an emergency fund that we can kind of tap into to get someone in a hotel room for about three days or if they need their locks changed or possibly replace destroyed medications,” Andrews said.

Andrews added that, if needed, there are cell phones available for victims that will only allow 911 to be called. Forensic interviews can also be offered for any child that has either been a victim of domestic violence or has witnessed it.

“If a child has been injured in any kind of way, we would do a forensic interview for them and then offer counseling services for everyone. If the case is serious enough, then the child or children will be removed from the house,” Andrews said.

Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to reach out for help through law enforcement or organizations such as Sistercare.

Sistercare can be reached at 803-321-2155 or by calling the following crisis line numbers: 803-765-9428 or 1-800-637-7606.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

