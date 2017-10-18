Healthgrades recognizes NCMH

NEWBERRY — Joint Replacement at Newberry County Memorial Hospital is among the top 10% in the nation, as measured by volume-weighted performance, according to this year’s evaluation from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

This achievement is part of findings released by Healthgrades and is featured in their 2018 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ between hospitals regionally and nationally.

This variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. For example, from 2014-2016, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Joint Replacement Specialty Excellence Award have on average 57.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized in the Top 10% of the Nation for our Joint Replacement program for six years in a row,” said Bruce Baldwin, chief executive officer of Newberry Hospital. “The continued dedication and hard work of each member of our team allows us to ensure the best possible care for our patients. I congratulate our physicians, nurses, support staff, board members and volunteers, whose efforts made this recognition possible.”

In addition to receiving the Joint Replacement Excellence Award, Newberry County Memorial Hospital has also been named a Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for seven years in a row (2012-2018) and Hip Fracture Treatment for four years in a row (2015-2018).

”Consumers value information about hospital quality and use it to evaluate their choices for care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “Hospitals that have achieved a specialty excellence distinction from Healthgrades prove a commitment to high-quality of patient care.”

