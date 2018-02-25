Whitmire wrestlers to compete in State Championship

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wrestling team competed in the 2A Upper State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 16 and 17, and for the seventh year in a row.

Whitmire’s wrestlers did well enough to qualify for the individual state championship tournament.

Garrett Davis (junior) – 126 lb. first place. Garrett Davis is a two time state qualifier and Whitmire’s second wrestler to win an upper state championship since 2015.

Dawson Davis (freshman) – 106 lb. second place. Dawson Davis is the first freshman to qualify for state from Whitmire.

Alex Little (senior) – 145 lb. third place. Little is also a two time state qualifier and placed fourth last season.

The individual state championships will be held this Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at the Anderson Civic Center.

Little has been selected to compete in the Best Western North/South Wrestling All-Star event. The event will take place at North Myrtle Beach High School on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.

