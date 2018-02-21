Skiff paces Wolves at The Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND — Newberry sits in 10th place during a suspended second round of the Newberry College Invitational at 12 strokes over par.

Twelve of the 19 teams are still on the course with most golfers needing to complete one to two holes to bring the second round to a close. Only one team above the Wolves in the current standings—12th-ranked Columbus State, has completed its round.

The Cougars shot an even-par 288 in the first round before exploding for a six-under 282 in the second to open up a lead of seven strokes on 24th-ranked USC Aiken, which has four golfers yet to complete their rounds.

Spencer Skiff showed the way for No. 9 Newberry with a one-under 143. His steady performance saw him par 16 holes in the first round and 15 more in the second and has him currently in a seven-way tie for fifth place at a stroke under par.

Carlos Leandro was a stroke back of Skiff in a tie for 12th position, rebounding from a three-over in the first round with a 69 in the second to tie for the fifth-lowest round of any of the 96 competitors.

Harry Bolton sits at five over after his two rounds, with Ben Thompson three strokes back. Riley Spear is 14 strokes over par, while Corey Chrzanowski, competing as an individual, improved by six strokes from his first round to his second to land at 10 over.

Columbus State’s Jordan Doull leads all competitors with nine-under 135, six shots clear of Georgia Southwestern’s Vincent Norrman and Axel Ostensson of USC Aiken.

