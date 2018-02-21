Wolves capture third ECAC title with 41-6 route of Emmanuel

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Newberry won nine of 10 matches to take down the Lions of Emmanuel, 41-6. In the process the Wolves picked up yet another share of the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division II Wrestling League championship in Franklin Springs.

The Wolves (12-7, 5-1 ECAC) finished tied atop the standings with UNC Pembroke to share the league crown. This marks the third ECAC title for the team. Newberry went 6-0 in conference play during the 2015-16 season and 5-1 in each of the last two years.

Austin Neal headed the group with a win by fall in just a little under four minutes against Alberto Perez. Nolan Whitely followed suit with a win of his own. Currently ranked ninth in the latest Super Region 2 rankings, Whitely pummeled his counterpart in a 18-2 tech fall victory.

Although early in the dual, clutch performances helped Newberry to build its sizable advantage. Dylan Carlile was no competition against Guyton, Ga. native, Isaiah Royal, who collected a 11-3 major decision win. In a close match, Tyler Wicken escaped Jay Sheppard to add to Newberry’s already inflating score.

Senior Alex Rice picked up where he left off, finishing Kevin Almond in 1:57 at 165 lbs. Joey Rocca had a close call at 174 lbs., but stayed strong and powered through to seal the 3-2 decision victory. The Wolves would remain dominate the remainder of the night.

Austin Crocker picked up a 14-3 major decision win, while Nick Weldon kept his opponent scoreless with a 16-0 tech fall. With seven pins already under his belt this season, it was no surprise that Patton Gossett would pick up his eighth. Thus far this season, he has gone 8-0 in falls with his fastest being in 13 seconds.

With the conference championship, Newberry saw four wrestlers go undefeated in conference action:

• Nolan Whitely at 133 lbs. – 5-0

• Austin Palmer at 157 lbs. – 4-0

• Alex Rice at 165 lbs. – 5-0

• Patton Gossett at 285 lbs. – 6-0

