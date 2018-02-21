Newberry takes regular season series against Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry never trailed in Monday’s contest as they took the road win, 52-44 over Mars Hill.

The offense for the Wolves proved to be too much for the Lions as they led for the entire matchup with their largest lead coming at 23 points. Offensive efficiency shined for Newberry as they were able to convert on 17 of their 46 attempts from the field.

Newberry entered halftime shooting 50% from the field and from behind the arc. Several Wolves connected from deep to give Newberry a 17-2 cushion. Freshman Daijah Cousins was one of those to drain a three in the opening two periods for the first of the season and her career.

Newberry’s defense forced Mars Hill to go 1-for-14, 7.1% from the field. The Lions also attempted five threes, but we unable to capitalize.

Mars Hill threatened Newberry in the second half, holding the Wolves to only five points in the final period as they mounted a successful comeback to within eight points. The uphill climb for the Lions was led by Valeriya Pokrovskaya with seven points, Mariah Johnson with six, and Alexus Grubbs with three. However, Shelby Britten and Courtney Lyons helped edge the Wolves to the finish line.

Ball movement allowed the Wolves to exploit the zone that the Lions were in for the majority of the game. Newberry saw 14 chances at the charity stripe and knocked down 13 of those attempts, finishing the game at 92.9%. Five Wolves were perfect from the foul line in this contest.

The Lions had trouble on the low block against the pack as several Wolves nabbed five rebounds or more for a total of 46 rebounds. Hannah Lepaio and Regan McCarty pulled down five boards a piece while Meg Essex, Kelsey McDermott, Lyons, and Georgia Elliott-King nabbed six respectively.

Newberry added 18 points from the painted area and tallied nine second chance points. The bench added 17 points and were led by Lyons with 10 points.

The Wolves assisted each other 13 times with Britten and McDermott nabbing four a piece. McDermott finished the contest with four points, a block, a steal, and a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line. Britten ultimately led the charge for the Wolves with 11 points, a steal, and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

”I’m happy to get a road win against a scrappy group and now look forward to Wednesday night at home,” said Head Coach Sean Page.

Mars Hill’s limited roster was led by Mariah Johnson who ended the game with 22 points.

Newberry brought home the win against Mars Hill Monday 52-44. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Womens-BBall-2018.jpg Newberry brought home the win against Mars Hill Monday 52-44. Courtesy photo