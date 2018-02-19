Posted on by

Bowman, Moore sweep player of the week honors


Staff Report

ROCK HILL — The Wolves swept the AstroTurf Player of the Week awards with midfielder Sophie Moore nabbing offensive player of the week and goalie Brandy Bowman garnering defensive player of the week honors.

Moore netted four goals in Newberry’s 18-8 victory over Columbia College. The Mount Pleasant native tallied eight shots throughout the contest with seven being on goal while also recovering seven ground balls.

Bowman contributed to the win with nine saves and a caused turnover. She recorded a 52.9 save percentage and only allowed eight goals.

