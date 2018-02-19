Lady Bulldogs advance to quarterfinals

NEWBERRY — For a fifth consecutive season, the Lady Bulldogs of both Newberry High School and Pendleton High will meet in the playoffs.

Their meeting Monday in the Scott Gym at 7:00 p.m., sends the winner to the 3A upper-state championship game next Saturday in Greenville.

First and foremost, though, Newberry had to defeat Columbia Thursday evening in the Scott Gym or turn in their equipment for the season. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in their 63-50 victory as they are now 20-3 on the season.

The Lady Capitals were held to single digits in both the first and second quarters…nine and five respectively.

Newberry, meanwhile, scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters…including seeing more three-points in the first half—-five—than Columbia made as a team the entire evening—-one.

Going to a heavy substitution of the 15 Newberry players the entire second half…the same rotation of seven players for Columbia in the second half could still only cut the Newberry lead down seven total points in those 16 minutes of play.

Kelsey Felks led the Newberry scoring with 17 points, while Rehgan Miller converted four three-pointers to end with 12 points.

Lindsey Ruff saw her first playoff action of the year as she contributed eight points, while Rayanna Davis scored all of her seven points in the first quarter.

Leaving the court for a short time due to a leg injury…Kelsey Havird returned several minutes later to end the second quarter with two three-pointers for her six points.

Diamond Davis scored all of her five points in the fourth stanza, while the duo of Zacharia Epps and Titanna Garrison both scored four points to end the Newberry scoring.