Newberry falls to ECAC foe UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. — Wolves’ wrestlers earned four wins, including a pair of major decisions, in Friday night’s Eastern College Athletic Conference dual against UNC Pembroke, but the Braves took three decisions and two major decisions to eke out a 23-14 win and give Newberry its first conference duals loss of the season.

Returning back to the mat after a bye week at the Newberry Open, Isaiah Royal put the Wolves (10-6, 3-1 ECAC) on the board. Royal looked to be in a tight race with his opponent Luke McDonough, but raced out to secure a 14-3 major decision win.

Fifth-ranked Austin Palmer went to the brink with his opponent in a tiebreaker sudden victory match. With the help of riding time, the junior from West Columbia was awarded the win against the Braves’ Eric Milks.

Nick Weldon picked himself up a 10-1 major decision win against Joey DiMartino. He led 4-1 at the end of the second period, and picked neutral to extend his lead. Weldon captured two take downs in the win and accumulated 1:49 minutes of riding time.

Patton Gossett rounded the win’s for the Wolves with a 4-1 decision over Andrew Colborn. He recorded an escape and received a penalty point via a second stalling warning. Gossett sealed the deal with a takedown in the last three seconds of the match.

The Wolves earned four wins, including two major decisions as they faced UNC Pembroke Friday night. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Wrestling.jpg The Wolves earned four wins, including two major decisions as they faced UNC Pembroke Friday night. Courtesy photo