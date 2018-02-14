Newberry falls to Alabama-Huntsville 20-5

MADISON, Ala. — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team finished off their weekend stint in Alabama with a 20-5 loss to the Chargers of Alabama-Huntsville.

The newly introduced Wolves (0-2) have come into both contests jumping out to a quick start. Stone Boone initiated the first point for the team via a pass from teammate Dylan Mansur. Just a little under two minutes later, Jeremy Ross would sail the ball to the back of the net to even the slate with Newberry.

In the second period, the team kept the contest close with a pair of goals. Penalties hurt Alabama-Huntsville as the Wolves took advantage of their opponents being a man down. Matt Cromie connected with the net to edge Newberry closer to the Chargers. The opposing team had a one point advantage before Mansur accumulated a goal of his own to tie the game 5-5.

Only being behind by three at the half, the Wolves were still in the game. Mansur would find a slashing Ross to make the contest a tight 8-5 race. However, the Wolves would not connect for a goal the remainder of the match.

Along with the two goals, Ross would launch off eight shots in contest. Mansur added two assists and four shots, with all but one being on frame. Despite the loss, goalie Erick Szurley also filled out the stat sheet with 10 saves.

Also over the weekend, the men’s lacrosse team made their debut as they traveled to Montevallo, Ala. to face the Falcons of Montevallo. Although the Wolves showed skill and agility in their first-ever contest of their season, they fell to the Falcons 14-11.

Newberry will finish their three-game road stretch in Georgia when they take on Emmanuel on Saturday, February 17. Game time is set for 2:00 p.m. The Wolves will celebrate their home opener against Roberts Wesleyan on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

