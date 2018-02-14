Bulldogs defeat West Oak

NEWBERRY — Having not hosted a playoff game since their state championship year of the 2013-14 season…the Newberry High School basketball team certainly did not disappoint their hometown fans after their 84-40 victory over West Oak Monday evening in the Scott Gym.

Going into the post season as the fourth-ranked team in the state…trailing only top-seeded Southside in the upstate…Newberry already had a 25-9 lead after the first quarter.

Newberry went into the locker rooms having scored a first-half seasonal-high 48 points…while the Warriors had scored 17 points.

Both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter…while Newberry did not convert on a single three-pointer on the night…West Oak made seven baskets from the three-point arc.

Terrell Rogers and Tyriq Goodman finished with 11 points apiece.

Nick Paul also ended in double digits, as the junior had 10 points, while the trio of Pat Paul, Zymere Epps, and Kobe Hardy each scored eight points.

Ny Downing (seven), Jaleel Gilliam (five), Kajuan Wise and Tyreese Cromer (four apiece), Darius Stephens-York and Zay Chalmers (three apiece), while Tramas Ruff rounded out the Newberry scoring with two points.