Lady Bulldogs advance to round two of playoffs

NEWBERRY — Scoring the first 12 points Monday evening in the Scott Gym the top-ranked Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the AAA playoffs after their 86-39 victory over West Oak High.

The Lady Warriors counterpunched with a six-point run, but the Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter on a 10-to-two point run.

Two Newberry players, Rayanna Davis and Kelsey Felks, combined to outscore the entire West Oak team through the next two quarters…25-to-18.

Five of the six Newberry players that scored all ended in double-digits including Davis, who finished with 24 points.

Rehgan Miller got all of her 21 points from behind the three-point arc, while Felks scored all of her 18 points in the first three quarters.

Zacharia Epps and Diamond Davis scored 10 points apiece, while the Newberry scoring ended with the three points of CC Corley.