JV Lady Rebels top Bulldogs


Staff Report

Lady Rebel A.C. Cary takes possession of the ball.


Courtesy photos

Reagen White carries the ball with a Lady Bulldog behind her.


Courtesy photos

A host of Rebels and Bulldogs wait for the ball.


Courtesy photos

NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina JV Lady Rebels closed out the 2017-18 season undefeated after topping the Lady Bulldogs of Newberry High School 44-21 last Monday.

Erin Ballentine led in scoring with 19 points followed by Amelia Shealy with seven and A.C. Cary with six. Maddie Huffstetler, Allison Duncan, Alexis Glymph, Katie Bedenbaugh, Reagen White and Armani Houseal each recorded two points apiece.

Other notable players throughout the Lady Rebels’ season include Dori Pitts, Lexi Sease and Moesha Watson.

