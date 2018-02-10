Singleton signs to St. Andrews University

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Keontae Singleton has signed a letter of intent to play football at St. Andrews University.

Singleton said that he chose St. Andrews because of its coaching staff.

“They are a young coaching staff and they know what young kids want and they make it feel like home, you fit in as soon as you’re on campus,” he said.

Singleton also considered Union College and Southern Sports Academy before making his final decision.

At St. Andrews University, Singleton hopes to major in physical education, saying that he enjoys working with kids and doing any sports activity.

Singleton has played football since he was seven years old and has been a member of the varsity football team since ninth grade.

Singleton also credits Coach Phil Strickland for preparing him as a player.

“He plays a big role. He helps build character and making sure you get to practice on time, lifts and different things that get you to a school,” Singleton said.

Strickland said that Singleton is a solid offensive lineman who will greatly benefit St. Andrews University.

“Going to a school that is just starting a football program I really think he will do well there. He’s a good student of the game and he plays his butt off and I think he will go there and have a great career,” he said.

Singleton’s mother, Tracy Singleton is happy her son has committed to a college.

“It’s very exciting. He’s my first, so the first one to go to college, so I’m a little excited and a little anxious all at the same time, but I know he’s going to be okay,” Singleton said.

