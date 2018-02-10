Lady Bulldogs defeat Rebels

NEWBERRY — The Lady Bulldogs of Newberry High (18-3) will be entering the 2018 upper-state playoffs having won 11 of their 12 games since January 1 as they closed out their second consecutive undefeated regional season, after their 73-32 victory at Mid-Carolina on Tuesday.

Scoring the first 27 points of the game, Newberry led by 29 points at the break…42-13.

The Lady Bulldogs saw four of their 29 third quarter points coming from the free-throw line…while Kelsey Havird converted the only Newberry three-pointer in the quarter.

Mid-Carolina ended their season on a high-note, as they accumulated 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Rayanna Davis scored 19 points for Newberry, followed by Zacharia Epps’ 18 points. Epps was the only player in the game to score in each quarter.

Lindsey Ruff and Havird (eight points each), Rehgan Miller and Kelsey Felks (seven apiece), Titanna Garrison (three), Jahliah Eigner (two), and Tashari Heyward closed out the Newberry scoring with one point.

Gracen Hester led the Mid-Carolina (3-17) scoring with 13 points…including hitting her 99th and 100th three-pointers to close out her high school career.

Bae Bae Mathis (eight), Mary Helen Alford (five), Katie Coker (three), Jill Edwards (two) and Sania Williams finished with one point.

Newberry will host the opening round of the playoffs on Monday against West Oak beginning at 7:00 p.m.

A Lady Bulldog goes for the shot. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1781.jpg A Lady Bulldog goes for the shot. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Lady Rebels put the pressure on the Bulldogs. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1762.jpg The Lady Rebels put the pressure on the Bulldogs. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer