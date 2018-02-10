Abrams signs to Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Amir Abrams will be continuing to play football in Newberry as he has signed his letter of intent to play football at Newberry College.

Prior to choosing Newberry College, Abrams considered attending Carson Newman, Catawba, Lenoir Rhyne and East Tennessee State University.

“I felt like Newberry College was a great place for me, the coaching staff and players on the team, I was surrounded by them and it felt like family. I talked to my mom about it and they were okay with it. It’s kind of close to home, but first it’s about education and then football,” Abrams said.

Abrams has been playing football since the fifth grade, where he played multiple positions before changing to running back.

At Newberry, Abrams hopes to major in sports communications to continue to be involved with sports after graduating.

Abrams added that Coach Phil Strickland has played a major role in preparing him for his college career.

“He prepared me by giving me the ball a lot, making me get yards, he’d set up plays for me to get yards that no other running back could ever get. He gave me the ball a lot and I really appreciate it,” he said.

Strickland said that Abrams has been a staple for the team throughout his career.

“He’s as good as I’ve ever had and I’ve been coaching a long time. He’s going to do really well at Newberry College and I wish the best for him, and I’m glad he’s not going too far away so we can watch him play,” Strickland said.

Tisha Abrams, Abrams’ mother, is proud of her son for taking this next step in life.

“I told him that I would be behind him with whatever school he chooses and make sure that it was the best fit for him,” she said.

Amir Abrams (center right) signs to play football at Newberry College. He is pictured with, in no particular order, Debra Abrams, Chris Abrams, Tyrone Wise, Nataleigh Sorcia, Tisha Abrams. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Amir-Abrams.jpg Amir Abrams (center right) signs to play football at Newberry College. He is pictured with, in no particular order, Debra Abrams, Chris Abrams, Tyrone Wise, Nataleigh Sorcia, Tisha Abrams. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

