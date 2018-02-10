Blackmon signs to Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Alec Blackmon is carrying on a family tradition as he has signed to play football at Newberry College.

Blackmon, an offensive lineman, has been playing football for as long as he can remember and considered Wingate and Lenoir Rhyne before ultimately choosing to join the Wolves.

“I know a few people who go there (Newberry College), I prayed about it. It just felt like a great fit for me and the program is great too,” Blackmon said.

While at Newberry College, Blackmon wants to major in nursing, saying there is a high demand for male nurses.

“I love to help people and I love just the hospital setting and there is just a high demand for male nurses out there,” he said.

Blackmon said that Coach Phil Strickland played a key role in preparing him for the next step of his career.

“He did a great job preparing me. He gave me good advice on what I should look for in a school,” he said.

Strickland said that he thinks Blackmon will join the Wolves and give the Wolves a solid offensive line.

“I hate that these guys didn’t get to a really big school, but I’m glad they are close so we can watch them play,” he said.

Blackmon’s father, Will Blackmon, who also played at Newberry College is excited to see his son carry on the family tradition.

“It’s very gratifying, I played at Newberry College and having him follow me at Newberry is very humbling. We’re very proud of him, very excited for his future and looking forward to the future,” he said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

