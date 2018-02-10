Hawkins signs to Newberry College

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina senior Mason Hawkins signed his letter of intent to play football at Newberry College. Hawkins has been playing football since he was five years old.

“I was going to go to Clemson University for academics. Newberry has a small town environment, the class sizes are small and there aren’t too many things to overwhelm you,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins plans to major in Biology at Newberry College, saying that he will possibly look into the nursing field. Hawkins added that he feels the transition from high school to college football will prove to be difficult.

“I look forward to the challenge and I just hope that I can find some success on the field,” he said.

Coach Louie Alexander is excited to see Hawkins continue his football career.

“I’m very excited. It’s close to home where I can go and watch, but Mason is a selfless player who did a lot for us on both sides of the ball and played multiple spots, wherever we needed him. I’m excited for him and I’m excited to go watch him,” Alexander said.

Hawkins’ mother, Tammy Lester, is also proud to see her son choose to attend Newberry College.

“He worked really hard this season and I told him no matter what happened this season to give it 110 percent, and you would get noticed. I couldn’t be more proud of him. When Newberry offered to talk to him he decided that Newberry would be the perfect fit for him,” Lester said.

Mason Hawkins (center right) signs to Newberry College, he is pictured with, in no particular order, Neal Lester, Tammy Lester and Chris Hawkins. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0046.jpg Mason Hawkins (center right) signs to Newberry College, he is pictured with, in no particular order, Neal Lester, Tammy Lester and Chris Hawkins. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

