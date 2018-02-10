Felks signs to Erskine College

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Kelsey Felks is looking to continue her athletic career as she signs to play basketball at Erskine College.

Before ultimately choosing Erskine, Felks considered UNC Asheville and Lander University.

“I felt like Erskine was the perfect fit for me. I took a tour and the classrooms are very small, that’s what I was really looking for, and the basketball program is amazing,” Felks said. “They (the coaches) are very family-oriented. Even though they want to win they really thought about my school work, then basketball.”

Felks has been playing basketball for around eight years and said interest in the sport just happened.

“It was just something that happened. I wasn’t really into sports and then I played for recreation one year and I just kept wanting to do it. I tried volleyball and track, but it didn’t really work out,” she said.

At Erskine, Felks said that she plans to major in sports management.

Felks added that she wouldn’t be where she is today if it were not for Coach Melissa Mendenhall and Assistant Coach Tonya Deese-Jeter.

“They both have really pushed me to do my absolute best, even when I didn’t want to, they really pushed you to your greater potential,” she said.

Kai Jeter, Felks’ mother, said it felt exciting to have her daughter sign to Erskine.

“I just wanted to make sure the school was a good fit for her. Basketball is important, but her academics are important also,” Jeter said.

Mendenhall said that it is a big accomplishment as a coach to see her players sign.

“I’m proud to see her grow academically and athletically, it’s really an honor to see her go there,” she said. “We’ve had Kelsey since the eighth grade and she’s always been aggressive and had a good work ethic, always willing to learn, and going into Erskine I think she will be able to help the team by how hard she works.”

