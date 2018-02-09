Bulldogs are region champions

PROSPERITY — The Newberry High Bulldog boys basketball team won their first regional championship in four years…as they first had to win at Mid-Carolina to advance to the title game.

Newberry advanced to the regional championship after a 69-43 victory at Mid-Carolina on Tuesday.

Just like the Chapman game earlier this month…Newberry controlled the opening tip-off, while the first Bulldog points came via a dunk from Tyriq Goodman.

Newberry had a 21-four advantage after the first quarter, while they increased their lead to 20 points at the break, 36-16.

While only three Rebels scored in the third quarter encompassing 10 points in the process…nine Bulldogs…including seven who went to the free-throw line… combined to score 18 points in the third quarter for the 54-26 score.

Aynsley Bowers had a game-high 13 points for Mid-Carolina, as he was followed by the eight points of Kaleb Rosemond.

Jack Edwards, Tyrone Coleman and Rod Byrd each had six points, while the Rebels’ scoring ended with the two points apiece of CC Boyd and Jerel Dewalt.

Nick Paul, who got the other dunk for Newberry on the night, led his team’s scoring with 12 points.

Paul’s brother, Nick, scored 11 points, while both Jaleel Gilliam and Terrell Rogers each scored eight points.

Ny Downing (six points), Ahmad Willis (five), Zymere Epps, Kobe Hardy and Goodman (four points each), Kajuan Wise (three), Zay Chalmers (two), and the Newberry scoring ended with the lone point of both Tramas Ruff and Darius Stephens-York.

While winning at Clinton by three points and losing to the Red Devils in the Scott Gym by two points…a tie-breaker had to be held on Thursday evening at Woodruff between these two teams.

Clinton led after the first quarter, 16-15, but five different Bulldogs dropped in 17 points between them to take the lead for good, as Newberry would lead 32-28 at the half.

The Bulldogs started the second half on a 10-0 run as their lead the entire half went from as few as nine points…to as many as 14.

Pat Paul had a team-high 13 points, Tyriq Goodman (12), while Jaleel Gilliam finished with 10.

Rogers scored all but two of his nine points in the fourth quarter, while Kajuan Wise and Ahmad Willis scored six points apiece.

Chalmers scored five points, Ruff (four), Tyreese Cromer (three), while the Newberry scoring ended with the two points apiece of Nick Paul and Willis.

The Bulldogs advanced to the regional championship after defeating the Rebels 69-43. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MCHS2.jpg The Bulldogs advanced to the regional championship after defeating the Rebels 69-43. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A Rebel goes for the shot with a host of Bulldogs around him. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MCHS1.jpg A Rebel goes for the shot with a host of Bulldogs around him. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer