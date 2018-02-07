Wolves bested by No. 1 Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, TENN. — Despite eight Wolves combining for 19 three-pointers and a 40.4% clip from beyond the arc, they were unable to fend off No. 1 Lincoln Memorial on the road falling 117-95.

A trio of Wolves – Rob Valentine, Quaman Burton and Xavier Hill – each connected on three or more treys throughout the game. The 19 made three-pointers is the most since Newberry had 21 against Bob Jones on Nov. 14.

Valentine led the offense with 27 points converting on 7-of-13 from deep while also nabbing six rebounds. Four of his seven treys occurred in the second half where he had 18 points, signaling his ninth game this season with a 20+ point performance.

Burton and Hill each tallied double figures with 15 apiece with the contribution pushing Hill past the 500-career point threshold.

James Stepp rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points and three assists.

The Railsplitters had a 5-0 burst before a three from Nick Dietrich and jump shot from Burton tied the game 5-5 at the 17:56 marker. The early tie would be the only one of the game as Lincoln Memorial swiftly extended their lead to double digits with a tip-in from Emanuel Terry making it 25-14. Back-to-back daggers from Max Miller and Jabrie Bullard cut the lead to single digits, 36-29, with just over seven minutes remaining in the half. Lincoln Memorial gained momentum from a 15-8 run to make it 51-37 heading into intermission.

A 16-5 Railsplitters streak opened the second half to put the Wolves into a 25-point hole early in the half. Newberry would not be able to overcome the deficit in the second stanza to drop to South Atlantic Conference powerhouse Lincoln Memorial 117-95.

Despite the Railsplitters holding a double figure lead throughout much of the second half, the Wolves continued to shoot the three well making 11 of their 19 treys in the latter half. Valentine, Burton and Hill combined for eight of the 11 baskets from downtown.

The Wolves struggled from inside the arc with Lincoln Memorial logging 56 points in the paint compared 18 from Newberry.

Rebounds proved to be another key factor in the contest with the Wolves being outrebounded 43-30. While Newberry was able to edge the Railsplitters in offensive boards, defensively Lincoln Memorial nearly doubled the Wolves 33-18.

Trevon Shaw led the Railsplitters with 35 points, leading a group of five players in double figures. Shaw was closely followed by Emanuel Terry who collected a double-double on the night with 31 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wolves traveled to take on Lincoln Memorial where they fell 117-95. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mens-Basketball-NC.jpg The Wolves traveled to take on Lincoln Memorial where they fell 117-95.