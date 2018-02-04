Wolverines fall to Hornets

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines lost a close game to Dixie by a score of 51-48 Tuesday night.

“The Wolverines were down 37-15 at the half and made a valiant comeback to close the deficit in the second half. However, their efforts fell short. Again, layups and free throws were the difference in the game. It is something we will continue to work on practice as we have done all season,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.

Alan Stanley 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists; CJ Saverance 10 points, 12 rebounds, one steal; Trey Lyles seven points, seven rebounds, two assists; CJ Wicker five points, one rebound, one steal; Jaylen Brown six points, five rebounds, one steal; JR Epps four points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal; Nate Stanley two points; Sadik Chaplin two points, four rebounds, one assist; Caleb Bowers one rebound; Justin Brannon one rebound.

The Wolverines fell short to the Hornet with a final score of 51-48. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer