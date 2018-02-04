Bulldog boys fall to Clinton

NEWBERRY — Playing at an aggressively high rate of speed on both sides of the court Tuesday evening in the Scott Gym, the Clinton High Red Devils pulled out a 53-51 victory over an equally aggressive Newberry High Bulldog team, as the two teams split their seasonal series.

The lead bounced back-and-forth between the two teams like a tennis match, but neither the Bulldogs nor the Red Devils could get that much needed ace of sorts to get the momentum on their side of the court.

In fact, Clinton led by just one possession after the first two quarters…11-nine and 24-21…but the scoreboard showed a 41-all tie heading into the final quarter.

With Newberry holding a one-point lead in the final minute of the game…a traveling penalty gave the ball over to Clinton as a short jumper gave the visitors the lead for good in the waning seconds.

Tyriq Goodman finished with 11 points…including scoring seven of them in the third quarter.

Nick Paul was the only Bulldog to score in each quarter, as he finished with 10 points.

Terrell Rogers scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, Jaleel Gilliam saw seven points fall in, while Zay Chalmers scored five points.

Tyreese Cromer (four), Tramas Ruff (three) and Pat Paul rounded out the Newberry (13-6, 6-2 Region 3-3A) scoring with two points.