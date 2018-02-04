Lady Bulldogs crowned regional champions

NEWBERRY — Going into their home game with Clinton Tuesday evening…the Newberry High Lady Bulldogs had a lot of breathing room to claim their second straight regional title win, just one contest of their final three games.

Trailing 6-2 early in the contest, Rayanna Davis ended a six-point Newberry run with a simple lay-up with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

While Davis has made this shot hundreds of times in her high school career…this one was the most special as it gave her 1000 points for her high school career.

Newberry did not trail for any more in the game as they improved to 16-3 on the season and 8-0 in the region after teir 75-41 victory.

The Lady Bulldogs led by 17 points after each of the first two quarters…but a 21-to-seven point run in the third quarter would extend their lead to at least 30 points as they have now won 18 consecutive regional games.

Davis had an evening-high 23 points for the night, while Zacharia Epps was the only Lady Bulldog to score in each quarter as she finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Felks…who surpassed the 1000-point total last year….finished with 13 points.

Diamond Davis hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to garner eight points, Reghan Miller (seven), while the trio of Jahliah Eigner, Tashari Hayward and Lindsey Ruff had two points apiece.