PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School JV Lady Rebels defeated Chapman High School 35-17 Monday night.

A.C. Cary led the Lady Rebels recording 10 points for the night along with Erin Ballentine’s nine points and Allison Duncan’s four points. Maddie Huffstetler, Amelia Shealy, Alexis Glymph, Katie Bedenbaugh, Dori Pitts and Lexi Sease each recorded two points apiece.