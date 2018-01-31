Lady Bulldogs win on the road

SPARTANBURG — The magical number for the Newberry High Lady Bulldogs to claim their second consecutive regional crown is down to ‘1’ after their 82-44 victory this weekend at Broome.

Broome controlled the opening tip-off and took their only lead for the evening at 2-0.

Newberry responded on the quarter with a 23-to-four run as they are now on a 17-game regional winning streak and improve to 15-3 on the season.

The Lady Centurions made no more than five field baskets in a quarter during the night…while the Lady Bulldogs saw anywhere from six to 10 converted field shots in each stanza.

Newberry also won the free-throw conversion category…15-to-10.

Newberry led by 24 points at the break (41-17), before having the 60-30 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

Kelsey Felks had an evening-high 22 points, including scoring 11 points in the first quarter.

Rehgan Miller made more three-pointers in the first half (five), than Broome hit during the entire evening (four) as she finished with 19 points.

Rayanna Davis scored 16 points in the first three quarters; Diamond Davis scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Lindsey Ruff finished with eight points on the evening.

Titanna Garrison dropped in five points, while the Newberry scoring ended with the three points of CC Corley.