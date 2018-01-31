Bulldogs remain atop region standings

SPARTANBURG — After defeating Broome High School earlier this month by just five points…the Newberry High Bulldog knew that the Centurions were going to be hungry for a victory at home this weekend after suffering two losses earlier in the week already.

A constant rotation of fresh bodies for Newberry all evening seemed to take its toll on Broome as the second half wore on, as the Bulldogs improved to 6-1 in the region after their 61-50 victory.

Nine Bulldogs scored on the night compared to five for Broome.

Newberry’s Pat Paul had three second half three-pointers while Broome only had one for the entire game.

After opening up an eight-point advantage at the half…29-21…Newberry needed every bit of its 16-point lead…50-34…heading into the fourth stanza.

Tyreese Cromer had a team-high 12 points while Paul scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

The duo of Tyriq Goodman and Nick Paul scored 10 points apiece, while Terrell Rogers (five), Zay Chalmers (four), and Jaleel Gilliam and Kajuan Wise had three points each.

Ny Downing rounded out the Newberry (12-5) scoring with two free-throws in the second quarter.