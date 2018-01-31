Lady Wolverines defeat Lady Flashes

CALHOUN FALLS — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Calhoun Falls this weekend to take on the Lady Flashes in a region match up and were able to get the victory, 27-25 to improve to 7-2 in the region.

“The girls came out in the first quarter on fire shooting the ball and making good passes to find the open players. We were able to hold them on the defensive end of the floor to take an eight point lead going in to the second. The second and third quarters proved to be a struggle for us, offensively, as we could not take advantage of the shots we were getting,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “The girls continued to fight hard and were able to outscore Calhoun Falls by four in the fourth to take the two point win.”

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Raegan Kendrick with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. She was followed by Kaylynn Roche with seven, Alexus Sanders six and Taylor Peay two.

Roche led the way on rebounding with 15. Kendrick and Sanders both added seven, Chelsea Goggins four, Peay three, Harleigh McLaren one and Jazmine Curenton one.

As a team, Whitmire had 16 steals, eight assists and three blocks.