Men’s Lacrosse picked ninth in SAC coaches’ poll

ROCK HILL — Newberry’s men’s lacrosse was picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference preseason lacrosse poll after a vote from league’s coaches.

The Wolves received eight votes and rounded out the poll under inaugural Head Coach Nick Cotter.

Cotter is as a three-time All-American at Dowling College and led the Golden Lions to their first-ever Division II national title game appearance in 2006.

He spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Saint Leo University in Florida, where he helped the 2016 Lions to a 9-5 overall record and a final ranking just outside the top 20 in the coaches’ poll.

The Wolves will begin their inaugural season at Montevallo on February 8. Newberry will take the field at Smith Road Complex on Feb. 20 to take on Roberts Wesleyan at 2 p.m.

Newberry is set to debut the men’s lacrosse program on Feb. 8. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NC-Lacrosse.jpg Newberry is set to debut the men’s lacrosse program on Feb. 8. Courtesy photo Newberry is set to debut the men’s lacrosse program on Feb. 20. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NC-Lacrosse-1.jpg Newberry is set to debut the men’s lacrosse program on Feb. 20. Courtesy photo