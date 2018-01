WHITMIRE — Whitmire JV Wolverines lost to Saluda Middle by the score of 40-31. Scoring for the Wolverines were Chandler Crumley nine points, Peyton Crumpton and Casey Stevens both added eight points each, Hunter Alexander scored four points and Gavin Waltenbaugh ended the scoring with two points.

The JV Wolverines finish their season with a record of 4-7 and a overall record of 5-8.