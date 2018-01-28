Newberry voted seventh, Carrillo earns spot on preseason all-SAC second team

ROCK HILL — Newberry has been picked to finish seventh in the South Atlantic Conference by the league’s coaches, while senior Amanda Carrillo was selected to the preseason all-conference singles second team.

The Wolves garnered 60 points in the poll, trailing sixth place Carson-Newman by only four points.

Newberry finished with a 15-10 record, going 6-5 in league play in 2017. Elizabeth Williamson and Carrillo were named to the SAC first team doubles pairing after notching a 17-3 record. Carrillo was also recognized as a scholar athlete by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Carrillo earned a spot on the preseason all-conference singles second team after compiling a 16-8 singles record with a 9-2 mark in conference matchups last season.

Tusculum and Wingate tied for the top spot in the poll with each getting 101 points, but the Pioneers nabbed one more first place vote with five compared to the Bulldogs’ four. Queens rounded out the top three with 95 points and two first place votes.

The Wolves have remained perfect at 4-0 to begin the fall season and will return to action on Saturday, February 3 at the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational.

