Wolves picked third, Ambarzumjan and Monosky named to preseason all-SAC

ROCK HILL – Newberry has been picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference by the league’s coaches, while two Wolves have been selected to the preseason all-conference teams.

The Wolves rounded out the top three in the poll garnering 83 points and one first-place vote, edging past fourth place Lincoln Memorial by three points.

Newberry is represented by sophomore Edison Ambarzumjan and senior Jordan Monosky on the preseason all-SAC first team doubles. Ambarzumjan nabbed an additional spot on first team singles while Monosky was named to second team singles.

Ambarzumjan finished last season 15-5 in singles and went 6-3 in conference matchups ending up on the 2017 Men’s Tennis all-SAC first team singles. He is currently No. 42 in the Oracle/ITA Divison II National Singles Rankings.

Monosky was named to the second team singles after ending the previous season with a 15-7 record, compiling a 6-5 mark in league play. His efforts got him a spot on the second team singles all-conference team in 2017.

The pair were placed on the preseason all-SAC first team doubles list after securing a 14-6 record at the No. 1 doubles position, going 5-4 in SAC contests.

