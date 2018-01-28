Newberry powers through Limestone

NEWBERRY — Newberry got off to a hot start in an Eastern College Athletic Conference dual against Limestone, winning each of the first six matchups and earning a fall from Patton Gossett in a 30-16 win.

After the Wolves’ (7-3, 2-0 ECAC) hot streak to begin the match, Limestone (5-3, 1-2 ECAC) took three wins of its own to close the gap. But Gossett earned his seventh fall of the season in 4:02 in the heavyweight bout to close the match in style for the Wolves, punctuating their 13th victory over Limestone in as many matchups and running their all-time record in ECAC duals to 13-1.

The matchup featured the two teams that shared last season’s ECAC crown with identical 5-1 records in conference duals. The Wolves defeated Limestone 21-18 last January in Gaffney on Nick Weldon’s last-second takedown of Matt Rudy at 285 pounds.

Gossett earned his third consecutive win Tuesday night with his second period takedown and pin of Limestone’s Daniel Bland. Gossett grasped Bland’s right leg and swept his left leg from under him before finishing off the fall.

At 125 pounds, Austin Neal returned to the mat with yet another comeback win after going down 9-5 in the first period of play. With a strong showing in the third period, Neal was able accumulate four points, including a takedown with under two seconds remaining, plus the advantage time point to seize the 13-12 decision. He is coming off of a similar 13-12 win against Belmont Abbey last Thursday.

Isaiah Royal, Austin Palmer and Tyler Wicken were able to capture wins despite a tight race throughout the matches. After going scoreless in the first, Royal was held in a toe-to-toe match with Matt Rose before sealing the victory with a third-period takedown. Palmer, ranked No. 5 in the latest national poll at 157 pounds, picked up his fourth consecutive win by outscoring his opponent 5-3 in the final period and collecting the advantage time point to edge Avery Danardi 9-7.Wicken came out the gate with high energy as he outperformed Nick Leitten, 14-8.

Nolan Whitely and Alex Rice each earned six team points for Newberry. Whitely earned the win as Limestone was forced to forfeit at 133 pounds, while Rice’s win came in a late disqualification of Limestone’s Ritchie Guillaume.

Limestone’s Jimmy Sandlin got the Saints on the scoreboard with a disqualification win over Joey Rocca at 174 pounds. Raekwon Reggler put up another six points on the board for the Saints with his first period pin of Louis Wilson at 184. Although his match featured a tightly contested first period, Weldon fell behind and lost a 12-4 major decision to Rudy.

Newberry returns to action on tonight as they head to Belmont, N.C. to compete in the Super Region 2 Duals.

The Wolves won seven of 10 matches, with Patton Gossett recording his seventh fall of the season. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NC-Wrestling.jpg The Wolves won seven of 10 matches, with Patton Gossett recording his seventh fall of the season. Courtesy photo