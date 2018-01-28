Wolves duel with No. 23 Bulldogs in rematch

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s basketball team faced off against 23rd-ranked Wingate, but were not able to retain their lead, dropping the contest 68-59.

The Wolves (10-9, 5-7 SAC) controlled the first half of the match, outscoring the Bulldogs (16-3, 10-2 SAC) 18-15. Meg Essex scored the game’s initial points on a layup and rounded out the period with a series of free throws. Newberry was able to close the first half on a good note, receiving two points from Shelby Britten in closing seconds.

Around the 6:24 mark in the second, Newberry would go on a 9-0 run seeing their biggest lead of the game at 10 points. Daijah Cousins nabbed a steal that would allow Essex to score on a fast break, giving Newberry the lead 23-20. In the same series, Samara Hill found herself at the charity stripe and converted on both attempts. Britten sank a three-pointer and Hannah Lepaio rounded out this crucial run on a layup from the low block.

The Wolves maintained a one-point lead over the Bulldogs going into halftime. Wingate would gain the lead by one on a jumper from Courtney Robinson in the opening of the third. The lead would change nine times during the course of the game and the score tied once.

Essex eclipsed 500 rebounds pulling down eight boards while adding 10 points, an assist, and a block over 17 minutes.

Britten led all scorers in tonight’s matchup with 25 points for her sixth twenty-plus point game of the season. She added four assists and a steal.

Newberry’s bench nearly doubled the output of Wingate’s contributing 14 points with Courtney Lyons leading the way with nine.

Wingate tallied three in double-digits on the night; Danasia Witherspoon, Caroline Averette and Marta Miscenko.

Unable to retain their lead, the Wolves fell to Wingate 68-59. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_2018-Basketball.jpg Unable to retain their lead, the Wolves fell to Wingate 68-59. Courtesy photo