NHS wrestling wins two

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Wrestling Team took on Chapman and CA Johnson on Monday. Newberry was victorious in both matches, defeating Chapman 36-29 and CA Johnson 40-24.

Newberry 36 Chapman 29

106- Gene Harmon won by forfeit; 113- double forfeit; 120- Tristan Moody won by pin; 126- Michael Saulen lost by pin; 132- Frank Deleski lost by pin; 138- Jacob Coffey won by pin; 145- Jackson won by forfeit; 152- Antonio Cannon won by forfeit; 160- Jonathan Moody won by forfeit; 170- double forfeit; 182- Newberry lost by forfeit; 195- Newberry lost by forfeit 220- double forfeit; 285- Sheppard lost by pin.

Newberry 40 CA Johnson 24

106- Harmon won by forfeit; 113- double forfeit; 120- Tristan Moody won by technical fall; 126- Saulen won by forfeit; 132- Deleski won by forfeit; 138- Coffey won by pin; 145- Jackson lost by pin; 152- Cannon won by pin; 160- Jonathan Moody won by technical fall; 170- double forfeit; 182- Newberry lost by forfeit; 195- double forfeit; 220- Newberry lost by forfeit; 285- Sheppard lost by pin.