NEWBERRY – Today’s basketball doubleheader between Newberry and Mars Hill has been postponed until Monday, Feb. 19.

Several cases of the flu on Newberry’s campus prompted the decision by officials from both schools to delay the games. The women’s game will tip off from Mars Hill, N.C., at 6:00 p.m. with the men slated to begin at 8:00 p.m.

Both men and women’s games are rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 19. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NC-2018-BBall.jpg Both men and women’s games are rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 19. Courtesy photo