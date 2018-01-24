Lady Wolverines defeat Ware Shoals

WARE SHOALS — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Ware Shoals on Jan. 16 to take on the Lady Hornets in a region match-up and were able to pull off the hard fought victory, improving to 6-2 in the region.

“The girls came out quickly before lapsing on the defensive side of the ball to give the lead up, but fought back with a 5-0 run to end the first quarter and take a three point lead. The girls took that momentum and were able to extend their lead at the half to 10 points. Ware Shoals would come out in the second half playing with a renewed sense of energy and that was compounded with turnovers on offense by Whitmire,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “Ware Shoals cut the lead to two at one point before some big shots in the third quarter by Whitmire to get the lead back to six. Again, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wolverines got crazy with the ball and stagnant on defense and Ware Shoals was able to cut the lead down again. Whitmire stepped up and was able to work the ball and attack the rim to get to the free throw line and went 6-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. I am very proud of the fight that I saw from the girls as every time Ware Shoals would go on a run they stepped up and matched it.“

Kaylynn Roche led the Lady Wolverines with 14 points on the evening. Alexus Sanders added 10, Jazmine Curenton six, Taylor Peay six, Samantha Strubeck three, Raegan Kendrick three, Hailee Robbins three and Deja Livingston one.

Roche also led the team in rebounding with 12 to give her another double-double on the season. Peay was behind her with 11, Kendrick nine, Sanders five, Strubeck four, Curenton two and Livingston one.

The Lady Wolverines totaled nine steals, nine assists and four blocks.