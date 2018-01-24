Wolverines fall to Ware Shoals

WARE SHOALS — The Wolverines lost to Ware Shoals by a score of 70-39 last week.

“This was a game marked by poor shooting. We have struggled this year simply getting the ball in the basket. Our shot selection has improved, but right now few are falling,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers. “We will continue to work on shooting as the year progresses. Our rebounding suffered in this game also.”

Nate Stanley had eight points, one rebound, one steal and one assist; Jaylen Brown had six points and four rebounds; JR Epps had five points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists; Alan Stanley had five points, nine rebounds, one steal, three assists and one block; CJ Wicker had five points, one rebound, one steal, two assists; CJ Saverance had four points, seven rebounds and two blocks; Trey Lyles had three points, one rebound and one assist; Justin Bannon had one point and one rebound; Quentin Aughtry had two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist; Caleb Bowers and Sadik Chaplin each had one rebound.