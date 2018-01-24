Bulldogs defeat Rebels

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High Bulldogs got back into the win column this weekend with a 70-51 win over Mid-Carolina to round out the first half in regional play.

Trailing by 11 points at the end of the first quarter, and 17 at the break…the Rebels went on a 17-to-11 run in the third quarter to cut the lead back to 11 points heading into the final stanza.

Newberry’s Pat Paul had a game-high 17 points…as he garnered eight points in the second quarter.

Tyrese Comer finished with 10 points, Nick Paul and Jaleel Gilliam (eight apiece), Tramas Ruff (six), Zay Chalmers and Terrell Rogers (five apiece), Darius Stephens-York and Tyriq Goodman (four each), Ny Downing (two, and Ahmad Willis converted one free-throw to round out the Newberry scoring.

Mid-Carolina, meanwhile, was led by the 14 points of Tyrone Coleman.

Aynsley Bowers had 13 points, Rod Byrd (12), Seth Schumpert (four), CC Boyd and Kaleb Boland (three each) and Jarel Dewalt had two points to round out the Rebels’ scoring.

