Lady Bulldogs defeat Rebels


As a Lady Rebel goes for the shot a Lady Bulldog attempts to block it.


A host of Rebels put the pressure on the Lady Bulldogs.


The Lady Bulldogs picked up their 15th consecutive regional win this weekend.


A Lady Rebel looking for an open teammate.


NEWBERRY — Scoring the first 27 points of their home game against Mid-Carolina this weekend…the Newberry High Lady Bulldogs picked up their 15th consecutive regional win with their 72-23 victory.

Newberry led 47-9 at the break…and 64-19 heading into the final stanza.

Mid-Carolina was held to eight field shots…with half of the coming from either side of the arc.

Both teams only went to the free-throw line a total of 12 times…the Lady Rebels going only twice.

Kelsey Felks had an evening-high 19 points…which all came in the first three quarters.

Zacharia Epps scored 17 points, Rayanna Davis (16), Lindsey Ruff (12) and Reghan Miller scored six points.

Diamond Davis rounded out the Newberry (13-3) scoring with two points.

Mid-Carolina’s Gracen Hester hit an evening-high three baskets from behind the arc in a lone quarter…to finish with 11 points.

Kayle Tobe (six), Mary Helen Alford (four) and Jill Edwards rounded out the Mid-Carolina (3-12) scoring with two points.

