Lady Rebels win two

SPARTANBURG — The Lady Rebels JV basketball team traveled to Broome High School Monday night where they defeated the Centurions 34-17.

Maddie Huffstetler led the Lady Rebels with 12 points followed by A.C. Cary with seven points. Erin Ballentine and Armani Houseal each recorded five points apiece, Amelia Shealy and Lexi Sease two points and Reagan White with one point.

The Lady Rebels also traveled to Newberry on over the weekend where they defeated the Bulldogs 36-21.

Huffstetler led the way for the Lady Rebels with 10 points with Cary recording nine points for the night. Shealy and Houseal each recorded four points apiece, Ballentine and White three points and Moesha Watson two points.