Newberry County Duals held Saturday

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Duals were held in Newberry on Saturday, Jan. 20. The tournament was a dual (team) tournament consisting of six teams which were all 3A-5A schools except Whitmire: Whitmire (1A), Newberry (3A), Mid-Carolina (3A), Westside (5A), Greer (4A) and AC Flora (4A).

The results were as follows: Westside 5-0, Greer 4-1, Mid-Carolina 3-2, Whitmire 2-3, AC Flora 1-4, Newberry 0-5.

Newberry scores were as follows: Newberry 24 AC Flora 54, Newberry 15 Whitmire 48, Newberry 30 Mid Carolina 36, Newberry 24 Greer 54, Newberry 18 Westside 63.

Although the Wolverine wrestling team only fills nine out of 14 weight classes, they still managed to compete with three out of the five other teams by beating Newberry and AC Flora, and losing by tiebreaker to Mid-Carolina. Alex Little was voted Wrestler of the Night by his teammates and coaches for going undefeated (5-0) in the event. Team scores were as follows: Whitmire 48 Newberry 15, Whitmire 42 AC Flora 30, Whitmire 36 Mid-Carolina 37, Whitmire 30 Greer 51, Whitmire 27 Westside 54.

Individual Match Results, for Whitmire, were as follows:

Whitmire 48 Newberry 15

106 – Dawson Davis (Whitmire) defeated Gene Harmon (Newberry) by pinfall in the first; 120 – Dalton Gambrell (Whitmire) lost to Tristan Moody by decision; 126 – Christian McLaren (Whitmire) won by forfeit; 132 – Garrett Davis (Whitmire) defeated Frank Deleski (Newberry) by pinfall in the second; 138 – Jacob Coffey (Newberry) won by forfeit; 145 – Alex Little (Whitmire) defeated Antonio Cannon (Newberry) by pinfall in the second; 152 – Jonathan Moody (Newberry) won by forfeit; 160 – Nick Avila (Whitmire) won by forfeit; 195 – Terrance Gibson (Whitmire) won by forfeit; 220 – Joey Rosenfeld (Whitmire) won by forfeit; 285 – Tymere White (Whitmire) defeated Sheppard (Newberry) by pinfall in the second. 113, 170, 182 were Scratches.

Whitmire 42 AC Flora 30

113 – Dawson Davis won by pinfall in the first; 120 – Dalton Gambrell won by pinfall in the first; 126 – Christian McLaren (W) won by pinfall in the first; 132 – Garrett Davis won by pinfall in the third; 145 – Alex Little won by pinfall in the first; 160 – Nick Avila (W) lost by pinfall in the second; 195 – Terrance Gibson won by pinfall in the first; 220 – Joey Rosenfeld lost by pinfall in the first; 285 – Tymere White won by pinfall in the first; Whitmire forfeited in the 106, 138 and 182 weight classes, 106 and 138 were scratches.

Whitmire 36 Mid-Carolina 37

113 – Dawson Davis (Whitmire) lost to Brendon Gray (Mid-Carolina) by decision; 120 – Dalton Gambrell (Whitmire) won by forfeit; 126 – Christian McLaren (Whitmire) defeated Hunter (Mid-Carolina) by pinfall in the second; 132 – Garrett Davis (Whitmire) lost to Huichapa (Mid-Carolina) by decision; 138 – Brenton Gray (Mid-Carolina) won by forfeit; 145 – Alex Little (Whitmire) defeated Corbin Metts (Mid-Carolina) by pinfall in the third; 152 – Minh Dang (Mid-Carolina) won by forfeit; 160 – Nick Avila (Whitmire) won by forfeit ; 170 – Mason Hawkins (Mid-Carolina) won by forfeit; 182 – Rhett Shealy (Mid-Carolina) won by forfeit; 195 – Terrance Gibson (Whitmire) lost to Curtis Graham (Mid-Carolina) by pinfall in the third; 220 – Joey Rosenfeld (Whitmire) won by forfeit ; 285 – Tymere White (Whitmire) won by forfeit ; 106 – was a scratch.

Whitmire 30 Greer 45

106 – Dawson Davis won by forfeit; 120 – Dalton Gambrell lost by decision; 126 – Christian McLaren lost by decision; 132 – Garrett Davis won by forfeit; 145 – Alex Little won by pinfall in the second; 160 – Nick Avila lost by pinfall in the second; 195 – Terrance Gibson won by pinfall in the first; 220 – Joey Rosenfeld lost by pinfall in the second; 285 – Tymere White won by pinfall in the first; Whitmire forfeited in the 138, 152, 170, 182 weight classes and 113 was a scratch.

Whitmire 27 Westside 54

106 – Dawson Davis won by decision; 120 – Dalton Gambrell lost by pinfall in the third; 126 – Christian McLaren lost by pinfall in the third; 132 – Garrett Davis lost by pinfall in the first; 145 – Alex Little won by pinfall in the third; 160 – Nick Avila lost by pinfall in the first; 195 – Terrance Gibson lost by pinfall in the first; 220 – Joey Rosenfeld lost by pinfall in the first; 285 – Tymere White lost by pinfall in the second; Whitmire forfeited in the 113, 138, 152, 170, 182 weight classes.