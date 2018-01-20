Second half shooting propels Wolves to victory over Indians

Salisbury, N.C. — Newberry traveled through the winter weather for a conference matchup against the Catawba Indians on Thursday and came out of the contest with a win of 73-65.

Like much of their South Atlantic Conference games, this contest saw a back and forth score as both teams were feeling out the oppositions style of play. Despite the nine ties in the first half the Indians led going into halftime, 30-28.

Six different Wolves added to their scoring totals during the second half, making Newberry’s shooting percentage soar over 60% from the field and the foul line. The Wolves were also able to spread the defense out to allow the three-point shooters to knock down six from behind the arc contrasting their one make in the first half.

In the third period Meg Essex ignited a 10-point run that started at the 8:01 mark and ended with a jumper from her at the 5:50 mark. Her initial jumper brought the Wolves within one and her subsequent layup tied the game at 33. She was fouled on the made basket and converted the and-one. Regan McCarty followed suit with a three-pointer to push the lead to 37-33. Newberry never looked back from there.

Newberry shot an impressive 51.1% from the field going 23-for-45 and made the most of their 24 attempts from the charity stripe knocking down 20 of them. Shelby Britten found herself at the foul line the most for the Wolves and went a perfect 8-for-8. Britten nabbed 17 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

The Wolves were also crashing the boards effectively as they outrebounded the Indians 32-28, with Essex and Samara Hill leading the way with seven and six rebounds respectively.

Essex finished the night three rebounds from another double-double while adding 21 points, shooting 62% from the free throw line, and 72% from the field. Hill enhanced Newberry’s lead with 12 points, two assists, and drained three from behind the arc.

Catawba didn’t go quietly into the cold night as center Terri Rogers nabbed a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Other Indians involved in tonight’s effort were Serena Brown and Taisha DeShazo who combined for 13 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds.

Other key contributors for the Wolves were Courtney Lyons, Daijah Cousins and McCarty the three united for a total of 19 points with 11 of them belonging to McCarty.

“This was a great team win as we were able to get contribution from multiple people and were able to make some shots in the second half,” Head Coach Sean Page.“It was a positive performance and something to build on moving forward.”

The Wolves will continue their road-stint as they travel to face another conference foe in the No. 9 ranked Eagles of Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, Tenn. starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 20.

The Wolves return to Newberry with a 73-65 over the Indians. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Womens-Hoops.jpg The Wolves return to Newberry with a 73-65 over the Indians. Courtesy photo