Bulldogs are 3-0 in region

NEWBERRY — The fourth-ranked Newberry High Bulldog picked up its first win at Clinton in four years over the weekend, while losing for a second time this season to Irmo.

The 10th ranked Clinton High Red Devils saw their 12-game regional winning streak come to a close at home against Newberry.

Facing a loud raucous crowd that brought out plenty of locals since it was deemed “YMCA Night,” the hometown crowd had plenty to cheer about as Clinton not only led by 13 points after each of the first two quarters…but they also had built up a 17-point advantage at one point.

As the second half was getting ready to start, Newberry Head Coach Chad Cary asked his starters one question out on the court…”Y’all want to win?”

Newberry kept cutting into the deficit throughout the third, as no sooner than they would tie it up…Clinton would retake the lead.

With the score tied at 54 points apiece and standing directly in front of the Newberry bench…Tyriq Goodman’s nothing but net three-pointer at the third quarter buzzer was the only lead change of the night as Newberry remained undefeated after three games in the region with their 71-68 victory.

Goodman went to the free-throw line with his team holding onto a one-point lead with 14.6 seconds to go in the game for two shots.

After making both of them…Newberry called a time-out to set up their final defense…knowing that a foul would send Clinton to a one-and-one situation at the charity stripe.

Getting down to the final seconds and still not getting close to attempting a shot…a final Clinton heave at the buzzer fell short, which set off a jubilant celebration by both the Newberry team and fans.

Goodman led the Newberry team with 16 points, while Nick Paul dropped in 13.

Jaleel Gilliam finished with 11 points, as like Goodman, made four free-throws in the final quarter.

Tyrese Cromer and Pat Paul had seven points apiece, Zay Chalmers (six), Terrell Rogers (four), Kajuan Wise and Ahmad Willis (three apiece), while the Newberry scoring ended with the lone point of Zymere Epps.

While never leading against Irmo this weekend…the Bulldog boys trailed by a mere two points at the end of the first quarter, and just five points heading into the locker rooms.

A four-to-one Irmo advantage in three-pointers during the third quarter…greatly aided in their 78-64 victory.

Nick Paul led the Newberry scoring with 13 points, while his brother Pat, finished with 11 points.

Gilliam and Goodman scored seven points apiece, while the duo of Tramas Ruff and Chalmers each scored six points.

Rogers and Cromer (five apiece), and Ny Downing’s four points ended the Newberry scoring.