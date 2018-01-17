Lady Wolverines fall to McCormick, Newberry Academy

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines played host to the Lady Chiefs of McCormick this weekend in a region match-up, but were unable to get the victory, losing 43-28.

“The girls came out slow on the offensive side of the ball, especially from the free throw line and it continued throughout the contest. The Lady Wolverines would struggle to hit lay-ups and free throws all night and the Lady Chiefs would take advantage of that by getting transition baskets,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “I was very proud of the fight we showed and that we did not give up, but we were unable to dig out of the hole that was created from the first and third quarters.”

Whitmire’s high scorer on the evening was Raegan Kendrick with seven points. She was followed by Alexus Sanders and Jazmine Curenton with six, Kaylynn Roche five, Taylor Peay and Deja Livingston two.

Roche led the way in rebounding with seven on the evening. Adding to that was Kendrick with five, Peay and Chelsea Goggins four, Sanders and Livingston two and Jazmine Curenton one.

Whitmire had nine steals, nine assists and four blocks.

Earlier in the week the Lady Wolverines played the Lady Eagles of Newberry Academy in a non-region match-up, losing 56-34.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Sanders who had 15 points on the evening. She was followed by Roche with eight, Peay five, Kendrick two, Harleigh McLaren and Goggins two.