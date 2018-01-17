Whitmire wrestling has a successful week

WHITMIRE — This week the Whitmire Wrestling team returned to the mat after the holidays with a busy, but successful week of competition.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 the Wrestling team defeated CA Johnson 31-30. Alex Little was voted Wrestler of the Night by his coaches and teammates.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10 the Wrestling team took on Brookland-Cayce and A.C. Flora. Whitmire lost to A.C. Flora 36-42. However, Whitmire won seven out of eight head-to-head matches against this 4A opponent. The team defeated 3A opponent Brookland-Cayce 42-30. Terrance Gibson was voted Wrestler of the Night on Wednesday by his coaches and teammates.

The Wrestling team finished the week traveling to T.L. Hanna High to compete in the Jacket Invitational individual Wresting tournament where four wrestlers took third place in their weight classes against tough competition from 10 other teams.

Dawson Davis – third place at 106

Garrett Davis – third place at 126

Alex Little – third place at 145

Tymere White – third place at heavyweight