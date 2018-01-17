Rebels defeat Panthers in region matchup

INMAN — On Jan. 10 Mid-Carolina traveled to Chapman High School for the Rebels first region matchup. The final score was 42-32 in favor of Mid-Carolina.

To start the night off, at the 113-weight class, Brendon Gray pinned his opponent with 23 seconds left in the first period. In the 126-weight class, Marc Hunter went all three rounds and lost by points to his opponent. At the 132-weight class, Brenton Gray pinned Tucker with one minute and 43 seconds remaining in the second period. In the 138-weight class, Daniel Huichapa pinned his opponent with one minute and 19 seconds remaining in the first period. At the 145-weight class, Minh Dang lost by points to his opponent. In the 182-weight class, Curtis Graham was pinned by Brown with one minute and 41 seconds remaining in the first period. At the 195-weight class, Rhett Shealy pinned his opponent with 22 seconds left in the first period. In the 220-weight class, Jacob Bearden was pinned by his opponent with one minute and 50 seconds remaining.

Chapman had to forfeit 152, 160 and 170. Mid-Carolina had to forfeit 106 and heavyweight. Both schools had a double forfeit at 120.