Wolverines fall to McCormick and Newberry Academy

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines lost a hard fought contest to McCormick 45-31 over the weekend.

“The Wolverines struggled to connect on their outside shots and missed several shots in the paint. However, the effort was really good, and they fought hard until the final buzzer,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.

Alan Stanley had four points, two rebounds and one block; CJ Wicker had five points and one assist; Nate Stanley had five points, four rebounds, one assist; JR Epps had four points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals; Jaylen Brown had four points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block; Trey Lyles had two points and five rebounds; Quentin Aughtry had two points, four rebounds, two assists; CJ Saverance had one point, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block; Caleb Bowers, Justin Brannon and Sadik Chaplin had one rebound apiece and Chaplin had one assist.

Earlier in the week the team lost a close game to Newberry Academy by a score of 34-30.

“Whitmire showed improvement in the game with fewer turnovers and much more patience on both ends of the court,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.